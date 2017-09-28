This is a video of a logging truck driver skillfully crossing a tiny bridge in France with a full load, thanks in no small part to the rear-steer dolly at the back of the truck. I could not have done that. If that had been me driving, that truck would be in that creek right now and I'd be trying to sue the city for making their bridges too small. I'm an opportunist. "You're a dirtbag." I've been called worse. "You're a flaming bag of reeking, worthless demon shit." Okay now you're just trying to hurt my feelings. "Is it working?" God no, you should hear my friends and family.

Keep going for the video while destroy my mailbox trying to back out of the driveway.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees they must have cut out the part when they had to pay the troll to pass.