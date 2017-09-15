Smart Thinking: Idiot Passes Exit On Highway, Decides To Just Back Up To It

September 15, 2017

reverse-on-highway-to-make-exit.jpg

This is a video (complete with running commentary) captured by Youtuber Sombusiness from their AirBnB balcony of a car that misses its exit in Toronto, Canada, then stops on the highway and reverses to be able to take it. I can't imagine that's what Waze was telling them to do. I imagine it was more like, "What the hell are you doing?! Keep driving!" (Possibly in a British accent) As far as stupid things I've seen people in cars do, this is definitely high (at least they waited for most traffic to pass?), although not as high as the time my buddy put his car on cruise control then climbed out the driver's side window and tried to steer it while laying on the roof. "How did that go?" That went about 200 feet with him still on top, much further without. Get well soon, Wade.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who was surprised to see they even bothered to put their hazard lights on.

Pressurized Water Powered Trike Goes 0-62MPH In Half A Second

Previous Story

Old Faithful: A Red Wine Geyser Spewing From A Fermenting Barrel

Next Story
  • James Mcelroy

    this is what is wrong with so much of driving today....there's another exit, jackass, circle around. FFS.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Brilliant commentary. So glad they were there to explain the play-by-play. The video would have been just so confusing without it.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    "OH NO! OHHH NO! *seth rogan laugh*"

  • Russell Bullock

    The one obviously drunk guy who couldn't stop laughing.......ugh

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: accidents, citizen's arrest, dangerous, driving, driving around having a terrible time, i do what i want!, idiot morons, license revoked, no but seriously i'm going to have to take your license, problem solving, scary, solving problems, terrifying, what the hell is wrong with you, where's a cop when you actually need one?, yeah you did, you did it wrong, you stupid idiot
Previous Post
Next Post