Smart Thinking: Idiot Passes Exit On Highway, Decides To Just Back Up To It

This is a video (complete with running commentary) captured by Youtuber Sombusiness from their AirBnB balcony of a car that misses its exit in Toronto, Canada, then stops on the highway and reverses to be able to take it. I can't imagine that's what Waze was telling them to do. I imagine it was more like, "What the hell are you doing?! Keep driving!" (Possibly in a British accent) As far as stupid things I've seen people in cars do, this is definitely high (at least they waited for most traffic to pass?), although not as high as the time my buddy put his car on cruise control then climbed out the driver's side window and tried to steer it while laying on the roof. "How did that go?" That went about 200 feet with him still on top, much further without. Get well soon, Wade.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who was surprised to see they even bothered to put their hazard lights on.