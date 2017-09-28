Shocking: Man With 'I Love Ketamine' Sticker On Car Pulled Over With A Bunch Of Ketamine, Ecstasy Pills

Note: Not actual photo of car, Photoshop mockup.

A man in Geertruidenberg in the south of the Netherlands who was sporting two 'I Love Ketamine' and 'Keta' stickers (advertising?) on the back of his car was recently pulled over by police, who discovered four bags of ketamine and over 300 ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Wow. I'm not really sure what else to say except I just stuck 'I love drugs' stickers on the car bumpers of all my enemies and smashed their taillights.

Keep going for a couple shots of all the drugs confiscated.

