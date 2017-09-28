Shocking: Man With 'I Love Ketamine' Sticker On Car Pulled Over With A Bunch Of Ketamine, Ecstasy Pills

September 28, 2017

drug-car-1.jpg

Note: Not actual photo of car, Photoshop mockup.

A man in Geertruidenberg in the south of the Netherlands who was sporting two 'I Love Ketamine' and 'Keta' stickers (advertising?) on the back of his car was recently pulled over by police, who discovered four bags of ketamine and over 300 ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Wow. I'm not really sure what else to say except I just stuck 'I love drugs' stickers on the car bumpers of all my enemies and smashed their taillights.

Keep going for a couple shots of all the drugs confiscated.

drug-car-2.jpg

drug-car-3.jpg

drug-car-4.jpg

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees not all advertising is good advertising.

Seven Star Wars Pod Racers Imagined As Built By Different Car Manufacturers

Previous Story

Trailer For Blue Planet II, A Sequel To The BBC's 2001 Ocean Life Nature Documentary

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and you've managed to stay out of jail this long?, beats me, clever, drugs and alcohol, i have no clue, illegal, nice try, pills, smart, smart thinking, smooth criminals, stickers, there's no way they'll think i'm serious right?, what the hell is wrong with you, yeah you did, you idiot
Previous Post
Next Post