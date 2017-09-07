Smart: Guy In Truck Towing A Car From With Nobody In It To Steer, Brake

This is a short video of some idiot in a truck towing a car (with a fabric strap tied to his tailgate for a 2X stupidity bonus multiplier) with nobody in the vehicle to steer or brake. Basically the car just jumps a couple curbs until it eventually rips the truck's tailgate off. No surprises there. Except maybe for the guy whose brilliant idea this was, who I'm sure was expecting much better results. No word if he knows where babies come from.

Keep going for the video while I try to figure out what the hell the guy recording is listening to.

