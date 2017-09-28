Seven Star Wars Pod Racers Imagined As Built By Different Car Manufacturers

September 28, 2017

car-pod-racers-1.jpg

This is a series of seven different Star Wars pod racers imagined as built by different earth-based car manufacturers (a Ferrari F1, Lamborghini Blancpain GT, Aston Martin 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans, Subaru World Rally Championship, BMW European Touring Car Championship and Dodge NASCAR). Well -- what do you think? "The Phantom Menace came out eighteen years ago." Yeah....

Keep going for the other six.

car-pod-racers-2.jpg

car-pod-racers-3.jpg

car-pod-racers-4.jpg

car-pod-racers-5.jpg

car-pod-racers-6.jpg

car-pod-racers-7.jpg

Thanks to Luke, who agrees it sucks technology hasn't progressed enough on earth for us to have pod racers already. Or lightsabers.

