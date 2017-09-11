Seagull Steals Bag Of Chips From Store, Makes A Run For It
This is a video of a seagull casually stealing a bag of low-hanging Sunchips from a Greggs bakery and making a run for the door. It seems to even understand how the automatic doors work. Impressive. Of course if I were that seagull I wouldn't have gone for Sunchips, I would have grabbed a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and REALLY destroyed some cars later. I'm talking like, bird shits that could melt through a windshield.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to MSA, who allegedly saw a squirrel steal some peanut butter crackers once.
