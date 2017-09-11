Seagull Steals Bag Of Chips From Store, Makes A Run For It

September 11, 2017

This is a video of a seagull casually stealing a bag of low-hanging Sunchips from a Greggs bakery and making a run for the door. It seems to even understand how the automatic doors work. Impressive. Of course if I were that seagull I wouldn't have gone for Sunchips, I would have grabbed a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and REALLY destroyed some cars later. I'm talking like, bird shits that could melt through a windshield.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who allegedly saw a squirrel steal some peanut butter crackers once.

  • Robin Munro

    Now we are talking REAL news.

  • Jeedai Infidel

    That is obviously not the bird's first rodeo, which makes me wonder how many bags of chips that store has unaccounted for. Dammit, I'm going to need to find a way for a follow up to this story.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    So this is what pissed me off about War Games, the spectacular 80s movie about tic tac toe. When the threat of nuclear winter is coming the scientist says that the world would start over with the bees. This is so dumb, they are not as adaptable as people think. If a nuclear holocaust does ensue Seagulls, crows and ravens will rule the world not bees. They are by far some of the most adaptable scumbags that have ever come to be (as demonstrated by this clip).

  • Shooting Thepast

    Not being funny, but I'm a short arse, obviously not as short as a seagull and for the life of me automatic doors will not open for me and it opens for this bird getting a five finger discount???

  • Jenness

    Haven't you ever watched the Simpsons? This was explained perfectly. It's because you have no soul.

  • Jon

    Clever girl.

