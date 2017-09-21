Science!: Pumping Air Into Sand Makes It Act Like A Liquid
This is a video of a couple guys playing around with a small sandbox that they're pumping air into the bottom of, causing the sand to act like a liquid. I did not know that would happen.
Science! "Sorcery." Kill the wizards!
Keep going for the whole video, it's pretty trippy.
Thanks to August, who informed me blowing sand into air only makes a sandstorm.
