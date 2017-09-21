Science!: Pumping Air Into Sand Makes It Act Like A Liquid

September 21, 2017

This is a video of a couple guys playing around with a small sandbox that they're pumping air into the bottom of, causing the sand to act like a liquid. I did not know that would happen.
Science! "Sorcery." Kill the wizards!

Keep going for the whole video, it's pretty trippy.

Thanks to August, who informed me blowing sand into air only makes a sandstorm.

That's Too Big: Guy Showing Off One Of The Largest Species Of Terrestrial Snail

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, cool, experimenting, freaky deaky, having a great time, i was not expecting that, interesting, let's do this ourselves this weekend "let's not" okay!, neato, oh wow, physics, quickersand, science, so that's what that looks like, sorcery, video, what does it all mean, what sorcery is this
Previous Post