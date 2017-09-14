Roll To See How Much HP You Gain From Breakfast: A D20 Waffle Maker

Do you know what would make brunch even more exciting? "A D20 waffle maker?" Well I was going to say a man at the table next to yours swinging a ninja sword at an imaginary assassin, but I see where you were going with that given the subject material. This is the $30 Critical Hit D20 Waffle Maker designed and sold by ThinkGeek. It makes waffles that look like a D20 die. It's perfect for those all-night tabletop gaming sessions that bleed into the next morning and your party needs some HP in a bad way because you just raided a dungeon and ran into way more orcs than you expected. You know what I do if my party runs into more orcs than they expected? "Abandon them and run the other way?" Haha, yeah....plus hide out by the entrance to the dungeon so I can ambush them when they're coming out with treasure.

