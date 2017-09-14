Roll To See How Much HP You Gain From Breakfast: A D20 Waffle Maker

September 14, 2017

d20-waffle-maker-1.jpg

Do you know what would make brunch even more exciting? "A D20 waffle maker?" Well I was going to say a man at the table next to yours swinging a ninja sword at an imaginary assassin, but I see where you were going with that given the subject material. This is the $30 Critical Hit D20 Waffle Maker designed and sold by ThinkGeek. It makes waffles that look like a D20 die. It's perfect for those all-night tabletop gaming sessions that bleed into the next morning and your party needs some HP in a bad way because you just raided a dungeon and ran into way more orcs than you expected. You know what I do if my party runs into more orcs than they expected? "Abandon them and run the other way?" Haha, yeah....plus hide out by the entrance to the dungeon so I can ambush them when they're coming out with treasure.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

d20-waffle-maker-2.jpg

d20-waffle-maker-3.jpg

Thanks to Marbly Rocks, who agrees no breakfast is complete without whipped cream.

breakfast, cooking, d20, dice, eating things, gaming, tabletop gaming, the most important meal of the day, things that look like other things
