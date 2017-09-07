Rick From Rick And Morty Prank Calls Joel Osteen's Megachurch Prayer Hotline In Real Life

This is a video of Rick And Morty co-creator/executive producer/voice actor Justin Roiland prank calling Joel Osteen's Lakewood Megachurch prayer hotline as Rick while appearing as a guest on the H3 podcast to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The woman on the other end starts speaking in tongues. I'm not sure what she was saying, but it sounded like something straight out of a Rick And Morty episode, so I can only assume she realized what was going on and this was her chance to be a star. Prayer hotline ladies watch Rick And Morty, right? Also, if you've ever wondered why your prayers aren't getting answered, it's probably because somebody else is tying up the hotline to God with prank calls. That Powerball jackpot could have been mine.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, n0nentity and Luc, who agree it's only a matter of time until Rick And Morty have their own religion.