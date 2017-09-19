Real Things People Invented: The Dadbag, A Fanny Pack That Looks Like An Exposed Belly

This is the Dadbag, the brainchild of designer Albert Pukies, which I did just a little bit in my mouth right now. Each bag looks like the exposed stomach of a man, and come in a variety of skin tones, hairiness, and plumpness. At the time of this writing, the Dadbag isn't commercially available yet (Pukies is still looking for production partners), which is a shame for everybody who saw this and thought, "I must have one of those," and a real blessing to everyone who didn't.

Keep going for several more shots including the different options.

Thanks to Terrance, for reminding me I tucked a hotdog away between my belly rolls to save for a snack later.