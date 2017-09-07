Real Products That Exist: Star Wars Themed Exercise Equipment

Because some people refuse to participate in anything if it isn't Star Wars related, this is a series of Star Wars exercise equipment developed and sold by Onnit. The series includes a 70-pound Darth Vader kettle bell ($200), 60-pound Stormtrooper kettle bell ($180), 50-pound Boba Fett kettle bell ($150), a Han Solo frozen in carbonite yoga mat ($65), and a 20-pound Death Star slam ball ($75). You can own them all for whatever all those prices added together is, which I think is around a million dollars. Me? I have good jeans so I don't have to exercise. "You mean genes?" No, my jeans -- they're slimming.

Keep going for more pics and a video highlighting each piece of equipment.

Thanks to Colin, who made a Jabba The Hutt reference that I didn't understand. What is he overweight or something?