Real Products That Exist: Star Wars Themed Exercise Equipment

September 7, 2017

star-wars-exercise-1.jpg

Because some people refuse to participate in anything if it isn't Star Wars related, this is a series of Star Wars exercise equipment developed and sold by Onnit. The series includes a 70-pound Darth Vader kettle bell ($200), 60-pound Stormtrooper kettle bell ($180), 50-pound Boba Fett kettle bell ($150), a Han Solo frozen in carbonite yoga mat ($65), and a 20-pound Death Star slam ball ($75). You can own them all for whatever all those prices added together is, which I think is around a million dollars. Me? I have good jeans so I don't have to exercise. "You mean genes?" No, my jeans -- they're slimming.

Keep going for more pics and a video highlighting each piece of equipment.

star-wars-exercise-2.jpg

star-wars-exercise-2-3.jpg

star-wars-exercise-3.jpg

star-wars-exercise-4.jpg

star-wars-exercise-6.jpg

star-wars-exercise-7.jpg

star-wars-exercise-8.jpg

star-wars-exercise-9.jpg

star-wars-exercise-10.jpg

Thanks to Colin, who made a Jabba The Hutt reference that I didn't understand. What is he overweight or something?

  • Kaizer Chief

    Sadly, as cool as these admittedly look, if you use kettle bells properly (i.e. not only using them for rows, doing Crossfit BS, etc), then these would probably give you some choice injuries.

  • Darren John Haden Ford

    Don't matter what it is slap some thing starwars on it then charge out the ass and you fucking idiots fall for it every time

  • Bling Nye

    Four first names and a top hat? You seem trustworthy.

  • Bling Nye

    The F=ma is strong with this one.

