Pressurized Water Powered Trike Goes 0-62MPH In Half A Second

This is a video of François Gissy's Water Trike, a trike powered by 35 gallons of rain water in a carbon fiber wrapped tank, pressurized to 6,000PSI. It goes from 0-62 MPH in a hair over half a second (0.55 seconds to be exact), and tops out at 162.2MPH before *putting on cool guy sunglasses* running out of steam.

"Yeah, except that isn't steam." I knew that. "Did you though?" Not really, no.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeff D, who agrees it's disgusting there are people out there speeding around on water-pressure powered trikes when I can barely even get a trickle out of my shower head at home.