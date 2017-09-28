Praying Mantis Attempts To Catch Digital Spider On Phone

This is a video of a praying mantis attempting to catch/kill a digital spider running around on an iPhone from one of those games made for cats. Mostly the mantis just chews on its own arm though. I do that too -- it's a nervous habit. "Stop." I can't, I'm nervous. "What are you so nervous about?" I have a big date tonight, but I'm afraid she won't show up. "How come?" I accidentally gave her the wrong address. "Why?" I was nervous. "Well why don't you call her and give her the right address?" I tried, but it doesn't seem like a real phone number. "Were you chewing your arm when this happened?" Why do you ask?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Deb, who never knew cats and praying mantises had so much in common.