One Hour Or Less: Elon Musk's Ambitious Worldwide City-To-City Rocket Travel Proposal

September 29, 2017

This is a video imagining the worldwide rocket transportation system proposed by Elon Musk that could travel from any city to any other city in the world in less than an hour, with most major long-distance travel in the 30-40 minute range. It just, you know, requires to you sit on top of one of Space X's upcoming BFRs (Big F***ing Rockets) and briefly blast off into space at 27,000km/h (~16,800MPH). No big deal. Still, whatever you do, don't watch that Space X rocket explosion blooper reel prior to takeoff. No word what the potential cost of a ticket would be, but they better include a complementary beverage and a whale sedative. There's a reason why space programs have always been so selective, you know.

Keep going for a video of the future.

Thanks to everyone who sent this. I'd name you all individually, but this was low-hanging fruit and I need you to work harder for me. For us.

Beetlejuice Adam And Barbara Scary Face Halloween Masks

Previous Story

Hoverboard Explodes At Mall, Everybody Sticks Around To Smell It

Next Story
  • Hazakabammer

    I'm already on Earth. It sucks. I want to go somewhere else, somewhere with less dummies.

  • Perpetual Pizza

    Elon Musk is next Bond villain confirmed.

  • Meh

    Sure, and really rich people will become midgets after doing this 25 times. As fighter jet ejects shorten the pilot i wonder how fast this thing will really go at liftoff.

  • Munihausen

    *Sigh* I wish I had energy credits! It would be so cool! Shoooooom!

  • Draco Basileus

    Musk proposes this a mere two weeks after posting a highlight reel of all the times his vertical landing rockets blew up? Guy's got balls.

    http://geekologie.com/2017/...

  • R Hartness

    You know, I'm not a "greenie" type but the guy wanting to build this thing sure is. How does he justify all of that carbon?!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Rocket fuel is hydrogen and oxygen... it makes steam.

  • Bling Nye

    Mostly. Looks like they're using RP-1 instead of hydrogen in the rocket engines they use.

  • Bling Nye

    Let's be real, this is just so they don't have to do in-flight food and beverage service.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Don't worry, if something goes wrong, you can jump out at 35k feet and 17,000 mph. You might want to scream, but there won't be enough oxygen to breath and even if there were, you'll probably pass out (die) anyways from the air speed.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    at 17000 mph I would be more concerned with the air acting like a cheese grater against my skin than passing out.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    With the confort of a pneumatic drill up your ass and a 50% landing score on the Falcon 9 in exchange for being cramper 12 hours on a plane? Sign me up!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: elon musk, fast, i'm flying jack!, pshooooooooow, rocketman, rockets, sounds exhilarating, strapping yourself to a missile, terrifying, the future nears, to infinity and beyond, whee!, you've got a fast rocket i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get somewhere, zoom zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post