One Hour Or Less: Elon Musk's Ambitious Worldwide City-To-City Rocket Travel Proposal

This is a video imagining the worldwide rocket transportation system proposed by Elon Musk that could travel from any city to any other city in the world in less than an hour, with most major long-distance travel in the 30-40 minute range. It just, you know, requires to you sit on top of one of Space X's upcoming BFRs (Big F***ing Rockets) and briefly blast off into space at 27,000km/h (~16,800MPH). No big deal. Still, whatever you do, don't watch that Space X rocket explosion blooper reel prior to takeoff. No word what the potential cost of a ticket would be, but they better include a complementary beverage and a whale sedative. There's a reason why space programs have always been so selective, you know.

