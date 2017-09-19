One Guy's Impressive Collection Of Male Disney Hero Cosplay

September 19, 2017

disney-hero-cosplay-1.jpg

This is a collection of Instagrammer strykerkun's impressive Disney hero cosplays (link goes to his Instagram with a ton of other non-Disney related costumes). As you can see, he really nails the faces. How does he do it? I have a theory. "Does it involve one of his parents being an actual cartoon character?" Yes it does.

Keep going for a handful more, including Simba.

disney-hero-cosplay-2.jpg

disney-hero-cosplay-3.jpg

disney-hero-cosplay-4.jpg

disney-hero-cosplay-5.jpg

disney-hero-cosplay-6.jpg

disney-hero-cosplay-7.jpg

disney-hero-cosplay-8.jpg

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees the key to good cosplay is believing you're the character.

