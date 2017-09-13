Olympic Skier Demonstrates His Incredible Balance-Oriented Parkour Workout

This is a video of 19-year old Swiss skier Andri Ragettli tackling a balance-based obstacle course while training for the 2018 Winter Olympics, which will take place at Santa's workshop at the North Pole, weather permitting. Man -- has this guy got some balancing skills or what? I bet he can walk back and forth across a parking curb easy. Some of those obstacles were intense. Now I'm not saying I could easily do it all just as good or better, but I did fall out of my chair and sprain my ankle just watching. "Has anybody seen my Lean Cuisine? It was in the breakroom freezer." Yeah -- it's my ice-pack now, Phil, shut up. "But--" But nothing, skipping lunch is the Leanest Cuisine, you should be thanking me.

Keep going for the video while I edit skis onto Andri in post-production the same way somebody always gives the characters in non-Star Wars fight scenes lightsabers.

