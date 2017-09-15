Old Faithful: A Red Wine Geyser Spewing From A Fermenting Barrel

This is an arguably acceptable vertical video from California's Duke's Folly Wines of a wine geyser flowing from a previously sealed metal barrel still full of gas from the grape fermentation process. So like, was that wine bad or something? Or was it just wasted for the sake of this video? Because my aunt would probably kill a person for wasting so much wine. One time at dinner a waiter spilled a few drops on the table and we had to hold her back so she couldn't stab him with her steak knife.

Keep going for the video.

