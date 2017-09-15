Old Faithful: A Red Wine Geyser Spewing From A Fermenting Barrel

September 15, 2017

wine-geyser.jpg

This is an arguably acceptable vertical video from California's Duke's Folly Wines of a wine geyser flowing from a previously sealed metal barrel still full of gas from the grape fermentation process. So like, was that wine bad or something? Or was it just wasted for the sake of this video? Because my aunt would probably kill a person for wasting so much wine. One time at dinner a waiter spilled a few drops on the table and we had to hold her back so she couldn't stab him with her steak knife.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Captain Fangtastic, half superhero, half vampire?

Smart Thinking: Idiot Passes Exit On Highway, Decides To Just Back Up To It

Previous Story

Good Ol' Boys Drive Truck Through Water So Deep It Pours In Cabin Over The Hood

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: alcohol, booze, drinking things, fermentation, geyser, how the hell did nobody rush in and try to catch it all in their mouth that was a missed opportunity if i've ever seen one, i was going to drink that you know, interesting, jesus is that you?, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, under pressure, video, wine
Previous Post
Next Post