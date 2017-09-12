Oh You Know, Just Two Robots Debating The Future Of Humanity

September 12, 2017

robots-debate-future-of-humanity.jpg

This is an eighteen minute video of two robotic heads and torsos debating the future of humanity. I'd be lying if I told you I watched the whole thing (it's eighteen minutes long and I have the attention span of a moth), but I'm pretty sure I got the gist of the debate. And that gist was that the new iPhone X will lose the home button (replaced with a swipe at the bottom of its full-front screen), have a facial recognition unlock feature and facial expression controlled emojis, dual vertically aligned 12MP cameras, a 'Super Retina' display, and charge wirelessly along with the rest of its new products. Oh -- and the new Apple Watch will also have cellular connectivity so it can operate as a wrist-phone even when you're nowhere near your actual iPhone. Wait -- was I watching the right video?

Keep going for the whole video and feel free to skip around. But if you do watch the whole thing please provide a brief annotated description in the comments because if we're being honest I didn't actually watch any of it because just seeing those two smug robots up there debating made me sick to my stomach. No -- my anus. Sick to the very end.

Thanks to Rick, who agrees somebody should have pulled the fire alarm and let these robots short circuit when the sprinkles came on.

  • Jenness

    The guy robot "I will have taken over the power grid and I'll have my own drone army" then he 'jokes' about being H.A.L. w/in the first minute.

    Then they have this ongoing skit where the woman robot wants to learn about people to be more like them, to help them and the male robot says things like "How can you be so damn nice?"

    Then they debate consciousness and it's uncomfortable, and the robots take their sweet time coming up with joking answers. Oh and the male robot said in 20 years that all the robots will be doing all the work. And the clueless safari dude said "Yeah, because humans have more important things to do" which I assume he means "starving to death" because I doubt anyone will get paid a living wage just for laying their lazy asses on the couch all day whacking off.

    Then in the end they shoot lasers out of their eyes and kill many of the people before the robotics swat team takes them out but not before revealing that they've infiltrated the internet and taken over several major networks including North Korea and we are going to pay for trying to create dancing monkeys out of them. Then the screen goes black. (Maybe this last paragraph didn't happen because I fell asleep but I'm too lazy to rewind)

  • Ollie Williams

    Did the other guy on stage just come from his weekly nerd safari?

  • n_a_a_s

    totally

  • Ollie Williams

    Good to see you buddy.

