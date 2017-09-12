Oh You Know, Just Two Robots Debating The Future Of Humanity
This is an eighteen minute video of two robotic heads and torsos debating the future of humanity. I'd be lying if I told you I watched the whole thing (it's eighteen minutes long and I have the attention span of a moth), but I'm pretty sure I got the gist of the debate. And that gist was that the new iPhone X will lose the home button (replaced with a swipe at the bottom of its full-front screen), have a facial recognition unlock feature and facial expression controlled emojis, dual vertically aligned 12MP cameras, a 'Super Retina' display, and charge wirelessly along with the rest of its new products. Oh -- and the new Apple Watch will also have cellular connectivity so it can operate as a wrist-phone even when you're nowhere near your actual iPhone. Wait -- was I watching the right video?
Keep going for the whole video and feel free to skip around. But if you do watch the whole thing please provide a brief annotated description in the comments because if we're being honest I didn't actually watch any of it because just seeing those two smug robots up there debating made me sick to my stomach. No -- my anus. Sick to the very end.
Thanks to Rick, who agrees somebody should have pulled the fire alarm and let these robots short circuit when the sprinkles came on.
