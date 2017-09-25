Oh Wow: Small Town Dentist's Star Wars Laser Dentistry Commercial

September 25, 2017

star-wars-laser-dentistry.jpg

This is a video of Jonesboro, Arkansas dentist JS Abernathy's 'Laser Dentistry Star Wars Spoof'. It uses superimposed clips from the rebel briefing and attack on the Death Star from Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope to explain Abernathy's new laser dentistry techniques. It's weird, I never thought I'd ever consider driving 1,800 miles for a root canal before, yet here we are.

Keep going for the video. Also, you think he has cardboard Star Wars character cutouts in his waiting room? "And an x-wing and TIE fighter battle on the ceiling above the dental chair." Yes!

Thanks to Dan P, who actually lives in the dentist's area and promised to score me a Star Wars toothbrush at his next visit.

Video Of Bill Nye Walking In On A Group Of Bikini-Clad Girls Twerking In A Las Vegas Elevator

Previous Story

Artist Creates Weaponized Versions Of Famous Brand Logos In Real Life

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: advertising, body parts, commercial, death star, health and fitness, high production value, interesting, lasers, lasers: what can't they do?, marketing, star wars, sure why not, teeth, video, whatever works, yeah you did, you can barely even tell he wasn't actually in the original movie
Previous Post
Next Post