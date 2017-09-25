Oh Wow: Small Town Dentist's Star Wars Laser Dentistry Commercial

This is a video of Jonesboro, Arkansas dentist JS Abernathy's 'Laser Dentistry Star Wars Spoof'. It uses superimposed clips from the rebel briefing and attack on the Death Star from Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope to explain Abernathy's new laser dentistry techniques. It's weird, I never thought I'd ever consider driving 1,800 miles for a root canal before, yet here we are.

Keep going for the video. Also, you think he has cardboard Star Wars character cutouts in his waiting room? "And an x-wing and TIE fighter battle on the ceiling above the dental chair." Yes!

Thanks to Dan P, who actually lives in the dentist's area and promised to score me a Star Wars toothbrush at his next visit.