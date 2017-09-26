Nope: Marlin Tries To Stab Fisherman In The Head

This is a video of a group of scientists and fisherman trying to catch and tag blue marlins when one jumps across the boat and almost stabs one of their heads off with its spear. When reached for comment about the incident, Aquaman swears he had nothing to do with it even though I suspect he put the hit out himself. You can't trust that guy. One time on vacation he tried to drown me with a rogue wave because he thought I was messing around with Mera. "Were you?" Of course not, I was just trying to get her to hook me up with a mermaid friend of hers.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 0:40 for the action and slow-motion replay.

