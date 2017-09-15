Nightmare Fuel: Guy Feeding His Giant, Venomous Tarantula

This is a video of Youtuber Poeci 1 feeding Big Mama (he should have named it Aragog or Charlotte), his 15-year old Indian ornamental tree spider (Poecilotheria regalis). The tarantula has a legspan of over seven inches and a bite that is "medically significant", causing intense pain, although human death is unlikely. Well that's a relief. The way it attacks its prey in the video is pretty intense, and probably not for the squeamish. That's the thing about pet ownership -- you have to know what you're getting yourself into, and be willing to provide the proper care. Like if you get a cat, you better be cool regularly cleaning a litterbox. Or, if you get an Indian ornamental tree spider, you have be okay being absolutely terrified every time you need to feed it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees Hagrid's hands look surprisingly small in this video.