Netflix's Cease-And-Desist Letter To A Stranger Things Themed Pop-Up Bar

September 20, 2017

netflix-stranger-things-letter-1.jpg

This is the cease-and-desist letter sent by Netflix to a Stranger Things themed pop-up bar in Logan Square, Chicago. As far as cease-and-desist letters go, it's probably the nicest one I've seen. The ones I get are not so nice and sound like they're written by people who wish me physical harm, presumably because they were written by people who wish me physical harm. "Those aren't cease-and-desists, they're letters from your prison pen pals." Why are they so angry at me? "You got them sent to prison, remember?" Oh yeaaaaaah.

Keep going for a handful of shots of the impressively decorated bar.

stranger-things-bar-1.jpg

stranger-things-bar-2.jpg

stranger-things-bar-3.jpg

stranger-things-bar-4.jpg

stranger-things-bar-5.jpg

Thanks to Jody, for inspiring me to file a restraining order against my neighbor's cat.

20 Hours To Less Than Two Minutes: Timelapse Of That Giant Millennium Falcon LEGO Build

Previous Story

Teacher's Moldy Bread Experiment To Teach Kids The Importance Of Washing Your Hands

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bar, booze, bottoms up, characters, chug it! chug it! chug it!, companies, drinking in the upside down, drinking things, eggo waffles, law, netflix, pop-up, shows, stranger things, themes, yeah companies generally frown on that
Previous Post
Next Post