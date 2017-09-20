Netflix's Cease-And-Desist Letter To A Stranger Things Themed Pop-Up Bar

This is the cease-and-desist letter sent by Netflix to a Stranger Things themed pop-up bar in Logan Square, Chicago. As far as cease-and-desist letters go, it's probably the nicest one I've seen. The ones I get are not so nice and sound like they're written by people who wish me physical harm, presumably because they were written by people who wish me physical harm. "Those aren't cease-and-desists, they're letters from your prison pen pals." Why are they so angry at me? "You got them sent to prison, remember?" Oh yeaaaaaah.

Keep going for a handful of shots of the impressively decorated bar.

Thanks to Jody, for inspiring me to file a restraining order against my neighbor's cat.