Netflix Releases Stranger Things Posters Inspired By Classic Horror Film Posters

September 18, 2017

stranger-things-posters-12.jpg

This is a series of Stranger Things posters recently released by Netflix that were heavily inspired (they're near identical) by famous horror movie posters of yesteryear. The movies include Alien, Nightmare On Elm Street, Evil Dead, Firestarter, The Running Man (not exactly a horror film but they included it anyways) and Jaws. Which is your favorite? I thought they were all okay, but my favorite is the one I just made myself. "That's a bar napkin." But look what I drew on it. A stick figure wearing glasses? And what does it say? "Boobs alive?" Not boob -- BARB. Barb's alive. Come on, my handwriting isn't that bad.

Keep going for five more, as well as their inspirations for reference.

stranger-things-posters-11.jpg

stranger-things-posters-10.jpg

stranger-things-posters-9.jpg

stranger-things-posters-8.jpg

stranger-things-posters-7.jpg

stranger-things-posters-6.jpg

stranger-things-posters-5.jpg

stranger-things-posters-2.jpg

stranger-things-posters-1.jpg

stranger-things-posters-4.jpg

stranger-things-posters-3.jpg

Thanks to Caroline FJ, who agrees some people would pay good money to visit the upside down because they're sickos with too much money.

