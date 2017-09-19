My Star Wars Themed Rumpus Room Demands It: A Life-Size Tauntaun Head Trophy Mount

September 19, 2017

tauntaun-head-trophy-mount-1.jpg

This is the tauntaun head trophy mount crafted and sold by the folks at prop shop Imagemotor. It's life size (~34-inches x 19-inches x 19-inches), and weighs 30 pounds. For reference, I'm 6-foot 1-inch and weighed 202.4 pounds this morning with nothing but athletic shorts and a frown on. Unfortunately for those of you interested in a tauntaun head trophy mount but aren't made out of money, the thing costs $2,000. For that many galactic credits I'd expect a life-size rancor head trophy mount, or somebody's ACTUAL head. Darth Maul's would be cool. Especially if his eyes followed you around the room and he licked his lips and winked whenever you were getting changed for bed. "Um, what?" Nothing, nothing -- just daydreaming.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I email to see how much that Salacious B. Crumb chilling on the couch is.

tauntaun-head-trophy-mount-2.jpg

tauntaun-head-trophy-mount-3.jpg

tauntaun-head-trophy-mount-4.jpg

Thanks to Alex S, who wants a wampa head trophy mount for his ski cabin in the mountains.

  • Some alien on a Star Wars planet has an Earth cow head mounted on his wall too then?

  • Draco Basileus

    Guess that tauntaun didn't make it to the first marker.

  • FearlessFarris

    FAKE! No real Star Wars fan would have an Episode III poster framed in his movie room.

  • Bling Nye

    Makes about as much damn sense as killing your horse and mounting its fucking head on the wall with its bridle on. WHODOESTHAT?! Nobody. A wampa head would at least make sense. This thing is just $2,000 worth of stupid.

  • FearlessFarris

    Agree 100%. Should have been Wampa.

