Middle School Teacher Spent 70 Hours Turning His Classroom Into Hogwarts

These are a ton of shots of Hillsboro, Oregon based Evergreen Middle School teacher Kyle Hubler's Hogwarts themed classroom. Hubler spent 70 hours over five weeks converting an otherwise plain classroom into one resembling Hogwarts. And who wouldn't want to go to Hogwarts? Do you think he teaches potions or defense against the dark arts? "I doubt it." That's a shame.

A long-term Harry Potter fan himself, Hubler incorporated his own collection of merchandise into the room and paid for the rest of the supplies out of his own pocket, since the series holds a very special place in his heart. "I love Harry Potter because of the impact it had on me as a kid. Being a kid can be tough sometimes... and reading the books was a way to escape that and feel like I did belong."

You know what I did when being a kid was tough and I needed to escape and felt like I belong? Went and played in the forest with all my animal friends where I really did belong. That's where I finally discovered what my Patronus was. "And?" One of those monkeys with the crazy red asses.

