Man Carves Giant Pacific Octopus From Fallen Redwood

These are a bunch of shots of the giant pacific octopus carved by Jeffrey Michael Samudosky of JMS Wood Sculpture in Gig Harbor, Washington into a large piece of fallen redwood. Jeffrey used a chainsaw to cut the rough shape of the octopus, then a bunch of smaller power carvers to add all the details ("Just four hundred more suckers to go!"). Great job, Jeffrey, you have a much more creative eye than I do. If I had a nickel for every time I saw a fallen tree and thought to myself, "Now that would make a great octopus," I'd only need five more, then somebody willing to trade five nickels for a quarter, to buy a small handful of Runts from a candy machine at the mall.

Keep going for a pictorial of the process including a pretty nice reflection shot.

Thanks to Clint, for reminding me it's almost pumpkin carving time.