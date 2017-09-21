Man Builds His Own Beer Can Dispensing Wooden Lawn Chair

This is a video demonstration of the Michigan Beer Chair (the back is shaped like Michigan) built by Matt Thompson. With the push of its lever, it dispenses a cold beer (or, in this case, a Vernors ginger ale) from an insulated cooler filled with ice attached to the chair's back. That way you never have to get up to get another beer -- or at least not until you've already drank the cooler dry. "But what about going to the bathroom?" You're outside! Just roll to one side and water the grass. FUN FACT: I used to pee from the same spot on my second story deck in Virginia to the point that it actually killed the grass below. And, okay, one time started a fire. My diet....wasn't the healthiest (plus I was drinking a lot of gasoline trying to impress the Autobots).

Thanks again to Terrance, who agrees somebody needs to make a La-Z-Boy version for my rumpus room.