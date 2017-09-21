Man Builds His Own Beer Can Dispensing Wooden Lawn Chair

September 21, 2017

This is a video demonstration of the Michigan Beer Chair (the back is shaped like Michigan) built by Matt Thompson. With the push of its lever, it dispenses a cold beer (or, in this case, a Vernors ginger ale) from an insulated cooler filled with ice attached to the chair's back. That way you never have to get up to get another beer -- or at least not until you've already drank the cooler dry. "But what about going to the bathroom?" You're outside! Just roll to one side and water the grass. FUN FACT: I used to pee from the same spot on my second story deck in Virginia to the point that it actually killed the grass below. And, okay, one time started a fire. My diet....wasn't the healthiest (plus I was drinking a lot of gasoline trying to impress the Autobots).

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Terrance, who agrees somebody needs to make a La-Z-Boy version for my rumpus room.

Death Wishes: Man Sets New World Record For Rocket-Powered Bicycle (0 - 207MPH In 4.8 Sec)

Previous Story

That's Too Big: Guy Showing Off One Of The Largest Species Of Terrestrial Snail

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awesome now make me a west virginia one, beer, beer me!, building things, chair, count me in, diy, do it yourself, heck yeah, homemade, now you're talking my language, outdoors, power tools, relaxing, sharing a couple cold ones with the boys, smart thinking, wood is good
Previous Post
Next Post