Makes Sense: Nintendo's Kirby Gets A Lady's Sleepwear Collection

September 14, 2017

kirby-sleepwear-1.jpg

These are several shots of the Kirby x Yummy Mart sleepwear collection for ladies (available from Yummy Mart HERE). It features a handful of different Kirby themed underthings to wear to bed or around the house. You know what I like to wear to wear around the house in the evening? "Nothing at all?" Nothing at all except a Ghostbusters proton pack. My place is haunted.

kirby-sleepwear-2.jpg

kirby-sleepwear-3.jpg

kirby-sleepwear-4.jpg

kirby-sleepwear-5.jpg

Thanks to Allyson S, who's holding out for A Boy And His Blob inspired sleepwear collection.

