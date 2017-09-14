Makes Sense: Nintendo's Kirby Gets A Lady's Sleepwear Collection
These are several shots of the Kirby x Yummy Mart sleepwear collection for ladies (available from Yummy Mart HERE). It features a handful of different Kirby themed underthings to wear to bed or around the house. You know what I like to wear to wear around the house in the evening? "Nothing at all?" Nothing at all except a Ghostbusters proton pack. My place is haunted.
Keep going for the rest of the collection.
Thanks to Allyson S, who's holding out for A Boy And His Blob inspired sleepwear collection.
Read More: absorbing other people's powers, already ordered, blobs, characters, finally, for the ladies, inhaling things, kirby, nintendo, oldschool (but also newschool because kirby is still around), real products that exist, sure why not, the wait is over, things that look like other things, underwear, video games, wearing things