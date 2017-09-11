Mad Skills: Parking Lot Painter Free-Hands Handicapped Sign Perfectly

September 11, 2017

parking-lot-painting.jpg

This is a short video of a parking lot painter free-handing a handicapped parking sign with the grace and precision of something with lots of grace and precision (a synchronized swimmer? A fine German automobile?). Although, admittedly, I would have given that person in the wheelchair longer arms, but what do I know? I've never met this man's muse before, maybe they really do have little t-rex arms.

Keep going for the Twitter video.

Thanks to JD, who agrees that belongs in a museum.

Lifelike Hand Candle Bleeds As It Burns, Revealing Skeleton Hand Underneath

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: being good at your job, i wish i was good at something, impressive, paint, painting, parking lot, practice makes perfect, sign sign everywhere a sign blockin' up the scenery breakin' my mind, signs, skills, the sign said long haired freaky people need not apply
Previous Post