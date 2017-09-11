Mad Skills: Parking Lot Painter Free-Hands Handicapped Sign Perfectly

This is a short video of a parking lot painter free-handing a handicapped parking sign with the grace and precision of something with lots of grace and precision (a synchronized swimmer? A fine German automobile?). Although, admittedly, I would have given that person in the wheelchair longer arms, but what do I know? I've never met this man's muse before, maybe they really do have little t-rex arms.

Keep going for the Twitter video.

This guy is an actual magician pic.twitter.com/TO7s6mbeP8 — joe (@goulcher) September 10, 2017

