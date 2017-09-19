Looking Sharp: Suit Of Armor Made Entirely Out Of Magic The Gathering Cards

This is the suit of armor (including helmet, plus cape, sword and shield) constructed out of Magic: The Gathering cards by Redditor TechnicolorTraveler. It's truly a thing of beauty, isn't it? Thankfully, it appears the armor is made up almost entirely of common land cards and not rare Black Lotuses. Now that would be an expensive suit of armor! Which is exactly why I plan on building one. So if any of you Black Lotus owners are reading this, if you could just leave a comment below indicating your home address, where the card is located, and what time you leave for work in the morning, I'd really appreciate it.

