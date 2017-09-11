Lifelike Hand Candle Bleeds As It Burns, Revealing Skeleton Hand Underneath

September 11, 2017

hand-candle-1.jpg

This is the Bleeding Hand Candle made and sold by Etsy shop CreepyCandles. As it burns, red wax "blood" drips down the fingers, revealing a metal skeleton hand underneath. Unfortunately, the hands only come in right-handed models and cost $35 apiece, which is a lot to pay for something that I'm just going to accidentally leave burning after I go to bed one night and set my whole apartment on fire.

Kepe going for a closeup of each stage of the burn.

hand-candle-2.jpg

hand-candle-3.jpg

hand-candle-4.jpg

Thanks to becca, who agrees these Halloween decoration prices are getting out of hand. Hand! LOLOL.

  • Jona

    Ah man... this was a 100% sale... but after tax and shipping it jumps to $52. Juuust a bit over my limit for a one time use novelty. Bummer!

  • Jerry

  • If you're going to get a Hand of Glory you need to get a real one!

  • What's your paypal address? I'll front you the 2 bucks. :-)

  • So generous!

