Lifelike Hand Candle Bleeds As It Burns, Revealing Skeleton Hand Underneath

This is the Bleeding Hand Candle made and sold by Etsy shop CreepyCandles. As it burns, red wax "blood" drips down the fingers, revealing a metal skeleton hand underneath. Unfortunately, the hands only come in right-handed models and cost $35 apiece, which is a lot to pay for something that I'm just going to accidentally leave burning after I go to bed one night and set my whole apartment on fire.

Kepe going for a closeup of each stage of the burn.

Thanks to becca, who agrees these Halloween decoration prices are getting out of hand. Hand! LOLOL.