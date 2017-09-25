Just A Woman Letting A Giant Spider Crawl Across Her Face

This is a video of a woman letting a large relatively harmless-to-humans golden silk orb-weaver spider crawl all over her face while relocating it to a "more appropriate location," which a lot of people might consider the bottom of a shoe prior to being scraped into a trashcan. Not me though, I am a SPIDER LOVER. It's just one of the things that makes me, me. Like having a wonky eye or being bad at everything.

Keep going for the video, but maybe not if spiders give you the creeps.

Thanks to Charlotte, a great name for a spider-related post! My parents almost named me Templeton.