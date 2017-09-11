Japan Installs Karaoke Machines On Ferris Wheel

September 11, 2017

ferris-wheel-karaoke-1.jpg

Because Japan is always the frontrunner in the entertainment race, the Big-O ferris wheel at the Japanese entertainment complex Tokyo Dome City now has karaoke machines installed in eight of its 40 gondolas. A ride costs around $7.50, or about twice what my uncle pays me per hour for doing yard work, up a dime from last year.

During the 15-minute ride, passengers on these 8 particularly lively gondolas can take their pick of hit songs -- like "Let It Go" and "Beauty and the Beast" -- or choose from a list of 50 classic pop songs. The gondolas can accommodate up to four people at a time.

Do you like karaoke? I like karaoke. But I usually only sing songs that aren't really sung, they're more spoken word. Mostly because I suck at singing because I have no rhythm, I'm tone deaf, and my voice sounds like a turd splashing in the water of a public toilet. It's unique, but it's not pleasant. Still better than 90% of new artists though.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

ferris-wheel-karaoke-2.jpg

ferris-wheel-karaoke-3.jpg

Thanks to Jarod, who agrees Japan is the best at coming up with things you didn't know you wanted to do until they invented it.

Guy Goes To See IT In Theater, Scary Clown Already There

Previous Story

Driver Launches Out Of Ditch, Takes Out Traffic Light

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    If I'm in a ferris wheel, it's to look out and enjoy the view. It's not to smell the next person's breath and hear them sing poorly.

  • Jason Christopher

    This is like my own personal hell. I'm scared of ferris wheels, and think that karaoke is mankind's cruelest invention and should be reserved for torture purposes only.

  • Smart idea. Ferris wheels are boring.

  • Jenness

    You mean the circles of death?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: amusement parks, finally, having a great time, i did it myyyyyy waaaaaaaaaaay, i suck at karoake but i do like watching people's ears bleed, i want to sing that celine dion song from titanic, i'm flying jack!, karaoke, living the dream, meanwhile in japan, rides, riding things, singing along, songs, the wait is over, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post