It Was Huge!: Massive Leatherback Turtle Washes Up Dead On Beach In Spain

September 29, 2017

massive-sea-turtle.jpg

These are two videos of a massive two meter (~6-foot 7-inch) endangered leatherback sea turtle that washed up on a beach in Calella in the province of Barcelona, Spain earlier this week. I'm fairly certain that is the largest turtle I have ever seen, including Tokka from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. The massive creature, which is estimated to be over 6,000 years old (personal estimate) is being moved to the Veterinary Faculty of the Autonomous University of Barcelona where an autopsy will be performed, and scientists will presumably discover it gave its life trying to help its friends Nemo and Dorie find their families.

Keep going for the videos while I pour a little liquor out (technically a warm Coors Light) for my fallen homie. Also, I'm just happy to see no tourists decided to sit on it for a photo op like I'd expect from Florida.

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees only Gamera is bigger.

Hoverboard Explodes At Mall, Everybody Sticks Around To Smell It

Previous Story

A Seemingly Blank Business Card That Only Reveals Its Information When Viewed In Front Of A Bright Light

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, aquaman cannot be happy about this, huge, i blame pollution, large, rip, sadness, sealife, so that's what that looks like, spain, the end nears, the world is dying, turtle, when i die i want my body fed to sharks and i want the whole thing filmed and played for children in middle school science class, womp womp
Previous Post
Next Post