It Was Huge!: Massive Leatherback Turtle Washes Up Dead On Beach In Spain

These are two videos of a massive two meter (~6-foot 7-inch) endangered leatherback sea turtle that washed up on a beach in Calella in the province of Barcelona, Spain earlier this week. I'm fairly certain that is the largest turtle I have ever seen, including Tokka from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. The massive creature, which is estimated to be over 6,000 years old (personal estimate) is being moved to the Veterinary Faculty of the Autonomous University of Barcelona where an autopsy will be performed, and scientists will presumably discover it gave its life trying to help its friends Nemo and Dorie find their families.

Keep going for the videos while I pour a little liquor out (technically a warm Coors Light) for my fallen homie. Also, I'm just happy to see no tourists decided to sit on it for a photo op like I'd expect from Florida.

Aparece muerta en la playa de #Calella una #tortuga de 200 quilos gigante 🐢🐢🐢 pic.twitter.com/IIXSngFQKh — Pep PareraⓂ️ (@PepParera12) September 19, 2017

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees only Gamera is bigger.