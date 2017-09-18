It Happens: Two Charity Event Announcers Get Tricked Into Saying Dirty Names On-Air

Note: Volume, some excited yelling.

This is a video of Phil "EE" Visu and Daniel "DC" Coke working the Smash The Record video game streaming charity event to benefit St. Jude PLAY LIVE when two people who donated to the cause (who can have their name or a message read live on-air) get the two hosts to SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER WATCH FIRST IF YOU WANT TO BE SURPRISED: read the names '4skin Tim' and 'Jenna Tulls'. The best part though was that EE unknowingly reads the first name for a $10 donation, at which point DC starts making fun of him for getting tricked, then reads the second name just moments later for a $1 donation. Obviously, many laughs were had and it was the best $11 I've ever spent.

Thanks to Simon L, who agrees if you're going to prank somebody, at least do it for a good cause.