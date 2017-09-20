Independence Day x Star Wars Mashup Movie

September 20, 2017

star-wars-x-independence-day.jpg

This is Independence Day: A Star Wars Story, a mashup of Independence Day and Star Wars in which Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum have to blow up the Death Star. It kind of made me want to rewatch Independence Day. Only kind of though. "Fascinating." Right? My life is like a novel. "What page are you on?" Hopefully the blank one at the very end and I just don't know it yet.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dave L and n0nentity, who agree it's only a matter of time until this is a real franchise.

