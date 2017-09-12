Imagine Dragons' 'Believer' Performed By Computer Hardware Orchestra

This is a video of Paweł Zadrożniak's Floppotron computer hardware orchestra performing Imagine Dragons' 'Believer'. Unlike previous videos, this one also includes some non-electronic percussion, including breaking a vase on the floor, drumming on a toilet lid, and smashing what appears to be an already dead bug with a Nike sandal. Personally, I prefer the percussion of Adidas sandals myself, but that's just me and I still wear the same pair that I wore in the dorm showers freshman year of college because I'm a disgusting monster and am trying to set the world record for longest case of athlete's foot. It's like, well past my ankles already.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original for reference because it only took a couple seconds to include otherwise I probably wouldn't have done it. Also, you don't have to IMAGINE dragons -- they're real, you just have to know where to look for them.



Thanks to Rachael, who's a believer. Me? I'm a skeptic and don't even believe she's really a believer.