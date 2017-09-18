I'm Pickle Rick!: Rick And Morty Season 3's Best Scenes Recreated In Fallout 4

This is a four minute video of the best scenes from Rick And Morty season 3 (according to Youtuber UpIsNotJump) recreated in Fallout 4 using a ton of different mods. I thought it was worth a watch. Of course I thought The Emoji Movie was too, so you should probably take my opinion with a grain of salt. Also: this pill. "What is it?" I think it's a boner pill. "What do you mean, 'you think'?" It's either that or an anti-boner pill, I got them mixed up. At any rate we should know either way in a few minutes. "But I haven't taken it." I know, I took the other one. *two minutes later* HIYO, you definitely got the anti-pill. Now give it to me -- I've got a job interview to go to and I'm not trying to break a desk like last time.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Handydan, who should come over and fix my leaky showerhead.