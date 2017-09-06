I'm Flying Jack!: Slip 'N Slide Base Jumping Off A 500-Foot Cliff

This is a video of base jumper Marshall Miller and friends slip 'n sliding off a 500-foot cliff. That looks exhilarating. Way more exhilarating than my weak heart could handle without failing and preventing me from pulling my chute, sending me plummeting to a splattery death. I only hope the buzzards pick my bones clean, then somebody crafts them into a set of necromancer armor to wear into unholy battle. "Um, what?" Dream big, that's the lesson here.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sean F, who wants to see somebody jump the Grand Canyon from slip 'n slide to slip 'n slide.