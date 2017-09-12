If Bioshock Had Been A 1998 Game Made For The Original Playstation

This is a short video imagining what it might look like if Bioshock had been made in 1998 for the original Playstation. Compared to the 2007 version, it looks like a giant pixel-y piece of sadness. I'm glad they waited to make it. Bioshock is one of my favorite video game franchises of all time, and I only wish I could have lived in Rapture before shit hit the fan. And then after it hit the fan, as either-- "A spider splicer or Sander Cohen?" You do really get me, don't you?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Terrance, for signing my petition to bring the Bioshock franchise back to life. I don't know, do more alternate reality stuff. I'm still confused what was happening in Bioshock Infinite and the Burial At Sea DLC.