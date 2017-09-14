I Am Into This: A Breaking Bad RV Cone Incense Burner

This is the $30 officially licensed Breaking Bad RV Incense Burner available from ThinkGeek. It looks like the 1986 Fleetwood Bounder Walter and Jesse cooked in that Jesse affectionately named 'The Krystal Ship'. It even comes complete with a bullet-riddled door, which is where you insert the cone incense that causes smoke to pour out the RV's top air vent. It does not come with any meth scented incense cones though, which is probably a good thing unless you were hoping to get the cops called. It's like that weed scented incense -- I thought the purpose of incense was to mask other smells. Like lighting matches after you go to the restroom. Which, FUN FACT: I did once and blew up the bathroom. Thankfully it was at a friend's house so my own security deposit was unaffected. Obviously, we aren't friends anymore, but I'm also not out $2,200.

Keep going for a closeup of a cone being inserted.

Thanks to Alexandra, who agrees you can't go wrong with some traditional Satya Sai Baba Nag Champa.