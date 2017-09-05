He-Man And Skeletor Star In Dirty Dancing Inspired Commercial

September 5, 2017

he-man-and-skeletor-commercial.jpg

This is another weird commercial for UK Insurance comparison website MoneySuperMarket (previously) starring He-Man and Skeletor reenacting the final 'Time Of Your Life' dance scene from Dirty Dancing. It has a surprisingly high production value. "Nobody puts Baby in a corner." Huh? "It's a line from the movie." The He-Man movie? "No, Dirty Dancing." OH -- I've never seen it. "What?" Do you seriously think my mom would ever let me watch a movie called Dirty Dancing? It sound risqué. Same goes for Home Alone, which I also wasn't allowed to watch.

Keep going for the commercial.

Thanks to CR, who agrees dirty dancing is the best kind of dancing, followed by break and square.

