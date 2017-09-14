Guy Tries To Catch Rat In Bathroom With His Cat, Fails

This is a short video from Brazil of a tough guy who plans on catching a rat in his bathroom with the help of his ginger cat, which is probably the worst choice of cat to use for a rat exterminating mission on account of their reputation as lovers and not fighters. *shrug* I guess you have to work with what you've got. The kid eventually manages to scare the rat out from behind the sink, at which point he screams like a child and the cat gets terrified and tries to climb the walls. The boy opens the door and runs out, briefly sitting in the sink then smashing his cat in the doorway before they both escape. Obviously, Master Splinter killed them this round.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to InYourFace, who better get out of my face or risk getting bitten.