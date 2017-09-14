Guy Tries To Catch Rat In Bathroom With His Cat, Fails

September 14, 2017

rat-in-bathroom.jpg

This is a short video from Brazil of a tough guy who plans on catching a rat in his bathroom with the help of his ginger cat, which is probably the worst choice of cat to use for a rat exterminating mission on account of their reputation as lovers and not fighters. *shrug* I guess you have to work with what you've got. The kid eventually manages to scare the rat out from behind the sink, at which point he screams like a child and the cat gets terrified and tries to climb the walls. The boy opens the door and runs out, briefly sitting in the sink then smashing his cat in the doorway before they both escape. Obviously, Master Splinter killed them this round.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to InYourFace, who better get out of my face or risk getting bitten.

Elon Musk Posts Supercut Of SpaceX's Falcon 9 Booster Crashes

Previous Story

Makes Sense: Nintendo's Kirby Gets A Lady's Sleepwear Collection

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ahahahahahhaa, animals, badass coming through, bathroom, better luck next time, cats, failure, pets, tag team, the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry, video, way to be a tough guy mr tough guy, well seeing that you set up a video camera i can only assume you imagined this going a lot smoother than it did, womp womp
Previous Post
Next Post