Guy Puts Hand On Dartboard Trusting Buddy To Hit A Bullseye

September 22, 2017

dartboard-hand.jpg

This is a short video of a guy putting his hand in a circle around the bullseye of a dartboard with the expectation that his friend makes a bullseye and not a puncture wound. SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER LIKE YOU DIDN'T ALREADY SEE THE PICTURE: his friend has better aim than I do. Or at least didn't purposefully stab his hand like I would have done.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees a true friend would have tried it with an apple on top of their head.

