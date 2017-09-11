Guy Goes To See IT In Theater, Scary Clown Already There
These are several shots of the scary clown that went to see the remake of Stephen King's IT at the same time that Twitter user HG_Hohbes did. As you can see, he looks like the perfect excuse to go see a different film instead. The Emoji Movie? Count me in. In his own words:
Went to see IT, I'm first in the screen and this f**king guy's just sitting there
Just me and him for a good 10 mins or so
Now he's wandering around
Had a chat to him, he's actually alright
Well that's a relief. Because it would suck to find out that the scary clown in your theater actually isn't alright. What do you do then? "The ol' hole in bottom of the popcorn bucket trick?" Exactl-- wait, what?!
Keep going for a couple more shots.
Thanks to Winton, who agrees that should not be allowed.
Read More: alone in the dark with a clown that's cool i'm totally cool with that, clowns, get out of here, he keeps switching seats!, it, movies, no thank you, pass, quick -- bean him with some hard candy!, scary, terrifying, theater, yikes, you know on second thought i'll just wait till it's out on blu-ray