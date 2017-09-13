Guy Goes Fishing Using His Youtube 100,000 Subscribers 'Play Button' Award As The Lure

This is a video of Youtube Channel Uncut Angling using their 100,000 subscribers Youtube play button award as a lure to catch pike in Clear Lake, Manitoba, Canada. It works surprisingly well, and he catches a bunch of fish with it. As a matter of fact, it worked so well I was inspired to try fishing with my own award. "What was it?" My youth soccer regional championship participant trophy. "And how did that work for you?" I knocked myself out with it trying to cast and came-to with a giant knot and two hooks in the back of my head. "So about how you expected?" Even better.

Keep going for the video, but I encourage skipping around unless you're used to watching thirty minute fishing shows on television. Actual fishing starts at around 8:30.

Thanks to Blakevw, who heard the gold Youtube 1,000,000 subscribers award can even catch mermaids. Wait -- seriously? *immediately starts Youtube channel, spams links on Geekologie*