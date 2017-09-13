Guy Goes Fishing Using His Youtube 100,000 Subscribers 'Play Button' Award As The Lure

September 13, 2017

fishing-with-youtube-play-button.jpg

This is a video of Youtube Channel Uncut Angling using their 100,000 subscribers Youtube play button award as a lure to catch pike in Clear Lake, Manitoba, Canada. It works surprisingly well, and he catches a bunch of fish with it. As a matter of fact, it worked so well I was inspired to try fishing with my own award. "What was it?" My youth soccer regional championship participant trophy. "And how did that work for you?" I knocked myself out with it trying to cast and came-to with a giant knot and two hooks in the back of my head. "So about how you expected?" Even better.

Keep going for the video, but I encourage skipping around unless you're used to watching thirty minute fishing shows on television. Actual fishing starts at around 8:30.

Thanks to Blakevw, who heard the gold Youtube 1,000,000 subscribers award can even catch mermaids. Wait -- seriously? *immediately starts Youtube channel, spams links on Geekologie*

Whee!: Exhilarating Downhill Roller-Carting In Brazil

Previous Story

What Sorcery Is This?: Russian Folk Dancers Move So Smoothly They Appear To Float

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a lot of fish are attracted to shiny objects not unlike my self i want to touch your earrings so bad, awards, congratulations, fish, fishing, gone fishing, i'd rather be fishing, neato, so that's what that looks like, using things for other things, video, who knew?, yeah you did, youtube
Previous Post
Next Post