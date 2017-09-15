Guy Crashes His Plane Into A Tree, Lands In Parking Lot

This is the surveillance camera footage of 79-year old pilot Manfred Forst flying his Cessna 172 into a tree before crash landing in a parking lot. He survived the incident with only minor scrapes, leading at least one blogger to speculate he made a last-minute deal with the devil. Also, exactly just what happened here? Did he zone out for a second and think he was driving and spotted a good parking spot close to the door? Also, Forst says he was "on his way to breakfast" when the crash occurred. Who the hell flies to breakfast? Did he order the tree for take-out? When I'm 79 I'm definitely not flying to breakfast, I'm riding my electric scooter all the down the sidewalk to Cracker Barrel.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who's convinced he briefly thought he was a bird returning to his nest. It happens.