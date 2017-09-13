Giant Inflatable Sharpie Pool Float

September 13, 2017

sharpie-pool-float.jpg

Just in time for the end of summer comes this 'Shnoodle' inflatable pool noodle. It costs around $10 on Amazon and looks like a giant Sharpie. Can it support the weight of an average human in a pool? No clue. Can it double as a sex toy? Maybe if you're a giant. Wait -- are you a giant? Can I ride you into battle? "Was that a sexual euphemism?" No it was not. "Oh." Of course it was, but I call top, I'm not trying to die today even though I probably still will anyways.

