Freaky Deaky: Slow-Motion, Close-Up Video Of Hummingbirds Drinking

September 12, 2017

Proving that aliens are everywhere, this is a video produced by National Geographic of hummingbirds drinking, shaking and flying in slow motion. Who knew hummingbirds has split tongues like that? They must have crossbred with snakes thousands of years ago. "You're an idiot." The whole thing is only two minutes long and it really is worth a watch because it's hard to believe hummingbirds are even a real thing that exist. They're definitely my second favorite kind of bird behind bats. "Bats aren't birds." Yes, they are. And I should know -- I'm an amateur ophthalmologist. "You mean ornithologist?" Which one is the bird expert? "Ornithologist." Then yes obviously I meant ornithologist stop being such a jerk to me all the time.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who invited me to go birdwatching in Costa Rica which I graciously accepted with the intention of sneaking off to Jurassic Park.

Imagine Dragons' 'Believer' Performed By Computer Hardware Orchestra

Previous Story

I Am Into This: Magnetic Levitating Lamp That Looks Like A Hot Air Balloon

Next Story
  • n_a_a_s

    ripoff!! I thought they were pounding whiskey. That was is dirty, so.are you

  • Doog

    At 0:52 you can see the sugar rush hit. Either that or it's cocaine water, which I suppose we can't rule out.

  • It's his cute li'l O-face.

  • Jenness

    Ohh kayyyy

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: birds, freaky deaky, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day flap my wings like a million times a second and fly away, mother nature, national geographic, nature, oh wow, so that's what that looks like, they're like little rays of sunshine in a world otherwise populated entirely by death eaters and dementors, well that's something you don't see every day
Previous Post
Next Post