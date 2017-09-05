Fingers Of Fury: 15-Year Old Shaves 0.05 Seconds To Set New Rubik's Cube Solving Record

This is a video of 15-year old puzzle solving master Patrick Ponce solving a 3x3 Rubik's cube in 4.69 seconds, beating the previous record of 4.74 (seen here) by 0.05 seconds. Good work, Patrick. Now I want to see somebody really take a hammer to the record and solve one in under two seconds. Or actually take a hammer to a Rubik's cube during one of these events. Aaaaaand *smacks cube with a hammer* TIME! "I'm sorry sir, but that's grounds for disqualification." Hey -- never tell a man with a hammer he's been disqualified.

Keep going for the record-breaking video while I try to figure out just what's going on with that kid in the last thirty seconds.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees taking the longest to solve a Rubik's cube is where the real prestige is at.