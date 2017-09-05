Fingers Of Fury: 15-Year Old Shaves 0.05 Seconds To Set New Rubik's Cube Solving Record

September 5, 2017

new-rubiks-cube-record.jpg

This is a video of 15-year old puzzle solving master Patrick Ponce solving a 3x3 Rubik's cube in 4.69 seconds, beating the previous record of 4.74 (seen here) by 0.05 seconds. Good work, Patrick. Now I want to see somebody really take a hammer to the record and solve one in under two seconds. Or actually take a hammer to a Rubik's cube during one of these events. Aaaaaand *smacks cube with a hammer* TIME! "I'm sorry sir, but that's grounds for disqualification." Hey -- never tell a man with a hammer he's been disqualified.

Keep going for the record-breaking video while I try to figure out just what's going on with that kid in the last thirty seconds.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees taking the longest to solve a Rubik's cube is where the real prestige is at.

  • Leonardo Gualandris

    The previois record was 4.73 seconds by Feliks Zemdegs actually...

  • steve holt

    I feel you GW about that kid at the end. Bet he makes headlines in a year when he shows up at next years competition with a bomb

  • Ha!
    He's called ponce!
    http://www.reactiongifs.us/...

  • Bosun Higgs

    Reading that headline quickly, I thought the kid shaved in 0.05 seconds.

    At his age, that's all he'd need anyway.
    I wouldn't want to try it with a straight razor.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    how long do they get to look at it before they start?

  • Leonardo Gualandris

    Inspection = 15 seconds. If they pass the limit the get DNF (did not finish). If they are between 15 and 17 seconds two extra seconds of penalty are added to their final time.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    thank you for the spark notes of the other post

  • Leonardo Gualandris

    Sorry, which post?

  • Bling Nye

    Not sure how long they get, if there's a limit or not, but he picked it up and examined it for about 9 seconds before he put it back down and started his attempt.

    After consulting the Googles, I found:

    A3) Inspection:
    A3a) The competitor may inspect the puzzle at the start of each attempt.
    A3a1) The competitor is allotted a maximum of 15 seconds to inspect the puzzle and start the solve.

    and

    A4d1) The competitor must start the solve within 15 seconds of the start of the inspection. Penalty: time penalty (+2 seconds).
    A4d2) The competitor must start the solve within 17 seconds of the start of the inspection. Penalty: disqualification of the attempt (DNF).

    https://www.worldcubeassoci...

